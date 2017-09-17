Two locals representing Canada at Olympic Hopes

ENFIELD: Two East Hants athletes that train at Cheema Aquatic Centre in Waverely were on the Canadian team at the Olympic Hopes competition last week.

Mason Koch and Cameron LeDrew, both of Enfield, were recently named to the Canadian Canoe/Kayak Olympic Hopes team that hit the water in the Czech Republic.

The team left in early September from Halifax Stanfield Airport.

Also going from Waverley-based Cheema Aquatic Club were: Sawyer Capes; Sloan MacKenzie; and Laura MacKinnon.

Look for a future story on how LeDrew and Koch fared at the competition online and in The Weekly Press.