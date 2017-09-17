Two locals representing Canada at Olympic Hopes

By
Patrick Healey
-
Mason Koch (Submitted photo)

ENFIELD: Two East Hants athletes that train at Cheema Aquatic Centre in Waverely were on the Canadian team at the Olympic Hopes competition last week.

Mason Koch and Cameron LeDrew, both of Enfield, were recently named to the Canadian Canoe/Kayak Olympic Hopes team that hit the water in the Czech Republic.

The team left in early September from Halifax Stanfield Airport.

Also going from Waverley-based Cheema Aquatic Club were: Sawyer Capes; Sloan MacKenzie; and Laura MacKinnon.

Look for a future story on how LeDrew and Koch fared at the competition online and in The Weekly Press.

SHARE
Previous articleNevin playing with USA Softball
Patrick Healey
Patrick Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR