ENFIELD: A home suffered “significant” damage as a result of a late-night fire on Sept 1 on Bakery Lane in Enfield.

Fire crews from Enfield, Lantz, and Elmsdale were paged out to the scene at 11:18 p.m. EHS and five officers with East Hants RCMP responded to the scene. Nova Scotia Power also attended the scene as there was a live power line blocking fire crews from attacking one side of the house initially.

Enfield Fire Deputy Chief Todd Pepperdine, the Incident Commander at the call, spoke about what fire crews were dealing with.

“Upon arrival, the structure was fully involved,” said Pepperdine at the scene as crews worked to extinguish it behind him. “We did a defensive attack.

“We had one exposure that we had to extinguish and make sure it wasn’t burning.”

One person, a girl, was seen being transported by EHS to hospital. She had minor smoke inhalation, firefighters at the scene said.

Pepperdine said they attacked the house fire by getting water under the house using a two-and-a-half inch nozzle.

“We knocked it down pretty quick,” he said. “Now we’re just doing cleanup in one corner which has been stubborn. There’s possible oil burning in the house from the oil tank.”

As the smell of soot and smoke filled the air, there were several residents of the street out watching as fire crews worked at getting the fire out.

Pepperdine said no firefighters went inside the structure due to the amount of damage. He said there was about 30 firefighters on scene.

“There’s a significant amount of damage to the structure,” said Pepperdine. “We did not send any firefighters inside because of the amount of fire that was there upon our arrival.”