ENFIELD: Firefighters rescued a kitten from a late-night house fire that tore through the home on Bakery Lane in Enfield on Sept. 1. However, a family pup passed away.

VIDEO: Enfield house fire

VIDEO:Enfield Aerial sprays from above

VIDEO: Bakery Lane house fire

Fire crews from Enfield, Lantz, and Elmsdale were paged out to the scene at 11:18 p.m. EHS and five officers with East Hants RCMP responded to the scene. Nova Scotia Power also attended the scene as there was a live power line blocking fire crews from attacking one side of the house initially.

Enfield Fire Deputy Chief Todd Pepperdine, the Incident Commander at the call, spoke about what fire crews were dealing with.

“Upon arrival, the structure was fully involved,” said Pepperdine at the scene as crews worked to extinguish it behind him. “We did a defensive attack.

“We had one exposure that we had to extinguish and make sure it wasn’t burning.”

One person, a girl, was seen being transported by EHS to hospital. She had minor smoke inhalation, firefighters at the scene said.

Pepperdine said they attacked the house fire by getting water under the house using a two-and-a-half inch nozzle.

“We knocked it down pretty quick,” he said.

Fire crews doused the neighbouring house as the flames from the fire were hot enough that they began to melt the siding.

Enfield Firefighter Fabian Pittman found the kitten and took it to awaiting firefighters Trish Pittman and Laura Logan from Lantz Fire. The duo helped to give the cat some air and keep it warm in a blanket.

A family dog, Reece, that was thought to have escaped, was found inside the house by family members on Sept. 3. The nine-month-old pup had passed away.

As the smell of soot and smoke filled the air, there were several residents of the street out watching as fire crews worked at getting the fire out.