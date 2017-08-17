Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 (Halifax, NS) – The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that Oakfield Beach in Grand Lake, Springfield Lake in Middle Sackville, Kinap Beach in Porter’s Lake, and Government Wharf in Musquodoboit Harbour, are all reopen to swimming.

Beach supervisors test the water quality weekly at all supervised municipal beaches during the summer months. Tests earlier this month showed high bacteria levels in the water at all four beaches, but follow up tests show the water is once again safe for swimming, as per Health Canada guidelines.

The only beach currently closed to swimming is Kinsman Beach (unsupervised) in Lower Sackville.

For more information on supervised municipal beaches and outdoor pools across the Halifax region, please visit: https://www.halifax.ca/recreation/programs-activities/swimming/supervised-beaches-outdoor-pools-splash-pads.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 (Halifax, NS) – The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that Oakfield Beach in Grand Lake is closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.

Employees regularly test the water quality at municipal beaches and recent test results indicate that bacteria levels at Oakfield Beach currently exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including weather conditions and waterfowl. Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to normal. The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens.

