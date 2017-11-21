VanTol, John Michael – age 58, of Milford, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on November 16, 2017 in Dartmouth General Hospital. Born in Truro, he was a son of Atie VanTol, Truro and the late Gerard VanTol. John was passionate about music and playing guitar. Years ago, he enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. John was a hard worker, having spent many years working in freight forwarding logistics, making many friends along the way. John’s love of his girls and grandchildren was evident to anyone who met him. Besides his mother, he is survived by his daughters, Gillian, Leslie, Erin (Tyler); grandchildren, Colton and Sophia Lively; the mother of his children, Sandra Watson; siblings, Len (Janice), Bruce, Peter (Nancy), Maurena (Rod); nieces, nephews and an extended family in the Netherlands. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held 6-8pm Tuesday, November 21 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie from where a funeral service will be held 2pm Wednesday, November 22, Rev. Martin Reid officiating. A reception will follow in the funeral home hospitality area. Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation, 325 Pleasant Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y4G8. The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Dartmouth General ER and ICU. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of John may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com