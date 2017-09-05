Home Online First VIDEO: Donations fill basement for fire family Online FirstVideos VIDEO: Donations fill basement for fire family By Patrick Healey - September 5, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The amount of donations dropped off in just mere days since the call was sent out fills the basement of Melissa Williams’s apartment in Enfield, directly across from the now destroyed home. Watch for the story shortly. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Online First VIDEO: Enfield family getting support after fire Online First Canadian champions! Online First VIDEO: Fire crews on scene in Enfield Online First VIDEO: House fire in Enfield Online First VIDEO: Enfield Aerial sprays the house Online First UPDATED: Kitten rescued; dog dies in house fire