ENFIELD: Firefighters from Enfield responded to an early afternoon call May 30 of a battery acid leak from a tractor trailer at the scalehouse in Enfield.

Crews arrived quickly on the scene, assessed it and requested Colchester Special Hazards HazMat team to the scene. Elmsdale fire was also called to the scene with their tanker for water supply.

