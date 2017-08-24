VIDEO: Mooseheads hit the ice in Lantz

By
Patrick Healey
-

LANTZ: The Halifax Mooseheads entertained a sold out crowd at the East Hants Sportspelx in Lantz on Wednesday night Aug. 23.

Here the team enters with young fans waiting for a high five from potential future NHL stars.

In a back-and-forth contest with their Nova Scotia rival, the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles which included Enfield’s Liam Kidney, the Moose won 4-3 in overtime on Xavier Parent’s game winner.

Look for more game photos and a story on Kidney in the Aug. 31 Weekly Press and on our website.

SHARE
Previous articleRCMP investigating homicide in Stewiacke
Next articleVIDEO: Big crowd at Moose game
Patrick Healey
Patrick Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR