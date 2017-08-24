VIDEO: Mooseheads hit the ice in Lantz

LANTZ: The Halifax Mooseheads entertained a sold out crowd at the East Hants Sportspelx in Lantz on Wednesday night Aug. 23.

Here the team enters with young fans waiting for a high five from potential future NHL stars.

In a back-and-forth contest with their Nova Scotia rival, the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles which included Enfield’s Liam Kidney, the Moose won 4-3 in overtime on Xavier Parent’s game winner.

Look for more game photos and a story on Kidney in the Aug. 31 Weekly Press and on our website.