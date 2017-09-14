VIDEO: Woods Harbour Unlimited Pit

By
Patrick Healey
-

Here, Woods Harbour arrives on scene to a power pole thru the windshield of this vehicle as their scenario. They finished it off before the 20 minute time limit.

