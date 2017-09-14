Home Online First VIDEO: Woods Harbour Unlimited Pit Online FirstVideos VIDEO: Woods Harbour Unlimited Pit By Patrick Healey - September 14, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Here, Woods Harbour arrives on scene to a power pole thru the windshield of this vehicle as their scenario. They finished it off before the 20 minute time limit. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Online First VIDEO: The patient is out Online First VIDEO: Woods Harbour in Limited Pit Online First VIDEO: Mississauga Fire in action Online First Enfield fire gearing up for Extrication Challenge Community TIR confirms new turning lanes Online First VIDEO: Reporter Pat Healey is extricated from vehicle