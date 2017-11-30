Vigil planned in memory of children who have died

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: Linda and Pat Pickles know how hard it is to deal with losing a child.

Now they want to help others who have lost a child—no matter how it happened—by hosting a candlelight vigil as part of a worldwide vigil recognizing the deaths of children.

Pickles will be hosting her vigil on Dec. 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m, with the candle being lit at 7 p.m. at the Enfield Fire Hall. All are welcomed to come out. It is free to attend. Compassionate Friends started the first vigil in 1998.

“We will light a candle and then share it around,” said Pickles. “When people come in to the hall, there will be a person taking the names of their children and we will read that out during the ceremony before passing around the candle.”

She explained why she felt now was right to start one in East Hants. The Pickles have gone to the one held in Cole Harbour.

“There are a lot of families that need it, that have lost children unfortunately,” she said. “We go in to Cole Harbour, we know a few people but here we know everybody,.

“It’s a comfort spot for you to go to where everyone is sharing the same grief, especially this time of the year.”

Pickles said the candlelight vigil is always held the second weekend in December at 7 p.m. in time zones around the world.

“It’s setup for bereaving parents who have lost their children and as a group to be together and support each other,” said Pickles.

She is hoping for a good turnout.

“I’m hoping this can be the start of this every year out here,” she said. “We thought we would try it in East Hants.”