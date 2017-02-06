ENFIELD: The municipality has received federal and provincial funding to complete a much needed infrastructure project in East Hants.

At the Enfield Water Treatment Plant on the morning of Feb. 6, MLA Margaret Miller made the official announcement on behalf of the Municipal Affairs Minister, Zach Churchill, that the municipality is preparing for the installation of two water transmission mains that will service the corridor areas of Enfield, Elmsdale and Lantz.

The need for this infrastructure project was first determined almost 20 years ago, in 1999, when a study was completed projecting a need for “transmission main expansion once the systems average daily flow rate surpassed a specific targeted amount,” according to a press release issued by the Liberal caucus.

In both 2014 and 2015, the targeted amount was surpassed on a daily rate, confirming the municipality must seek funding for the infrastructure project.

The province and municipality will be contributing 25 per cent each to the project, while the federal government provides the remaining 50 per cent. The total cost of the project will be a little over $2.5 million and is funded through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

“When the community grows we all benefit, but our needs expand as well,” said Miller, “Upgrading the municipal infrastructure for waste and waste water is important for the health and safety of Nova Scotians. This project will provide benefits to the residence and the wider East Hants community.”

Jessie Hulsman is Director of Infrastructure and Operations for the Municipality who worked on this project, “On behalf of our technical staff we’re very energized and excited to have this opportunity to improve our infrastructure we will now be able to improve our current system needs and also set ourselves up for future growth which is needed in a very popular and demanded area,” he said.