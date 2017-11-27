WEEKS, Gwendolyn Jane – Age 69 of Coldbrook, passed away after a short battle with cancer on November 22, 2017 in the Valley Regional Hospital, Kentville. Born in Halifax, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Amy (Mason) MacPhee and special daughter of Murray and Gertrude MacPhee. She started her career as a clerk at Maritime Life followed by Acadia University. After staying home to raise her children, she worked at Consigners for 14 years. She bowled in various leagues at Fairlanes Bowling Alley in New Minas and met many lifelong friends. Gwen had a sharp but sly sense of humor that was often accompanied by a smirk and a laugh. She was a warm and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She kept a close circle of friends, without whom these last few months would have been more difficult than they were. She was loved by many. She will be sadly missed by her children, Pamela (Maury), Yellowknife; Sandra (Halifax); and Danny, Coldbrook; grandchildren, Connor, Delaney, Anghus and Sophie; sisters-in-law, Janie (Brian), Saskatchewan; and Marsha (Rodney), BC. She was predeceased by her husband, Eric and son-in-law, Paul Beaton. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Gwen’s Life will be held 1pm, Monday, November 27 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie. Rev. Angus R. MacDonald officiating. Reception will follow in the funeral home hospitality area. Interment in Brookside Cemetery, Mill Village. Special thanks to her long-time friend, Carol Steeves, who watched out for Mom during her illness and laughed with her for 35 years, and heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Judith Puetz and the nurses and staff at Valley Regional. Donations may be made to King County SPCA, 1285 County Home Rd. Waterville, NS B0P 1V0. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Gwen may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com