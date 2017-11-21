WILLIAMS (Webster), Henrietta “Henri” Rachel – Of Bedford. On November 18, 2017 at White Hills Nursing Home, Hammonds Plains, “Henri”, our Mom ended one chapter of her great novel in life. Born in 1930 in Vancouver, BC, Mom was the second of five daughters born to Alexander and Henrietta Webster, immigrants from Scotland. At the age of 14, she travelled with two sisters from Victoria, BC to Halifax to join her parents and two younger siblings during the War years. She later met and fell in love with the love of her life, Roderick “Roddy” S. Williams, our dad, and together they celebrated 35 years of marriage. They enjoyed love, laughter, tears, and sorrow. Mom was predeceased by her parents; her in-laws, John “Jack” and Myrtle Williams; sisters, Helen, Dorothy, many brothers and sisters-in-law; nephew, Robert Legere; her best friend and sister-in-law, June Williams. In 1984, Mom lost her beloved husband, Roddy. Mom leaves behind her sisters, Margaret Legere and her family; Doreen Peters and her family; her brother-in-law, Bernard (Joyce) Williams; sister-in-law, Vivian (Bill) Walsh; many nieces and nephews. Mom also leaves her three children, Gloria (David, her much loved son-in-law) Scallion, Bedford; Derek (Donna) Williams, Dartmouth; John (Brenda) Williams, Calgary. Mom loved and cherished all her grandchildren, Jason Scallion, Dartmouth; Mike (Erika) Scallion, Lower Sackville; Roddy (Jessie) Williams, Aurora, ON; Stephanie (Mike) Tilley, Cole Harbour; Erin (Adam) Smith, Calgary, Alberta; Heather (Scott) Taylor, Calgary, Alberta; her former granddaughter-in-law, Nicole. Mom’s greatest joy was knowing and loving her great-grandchildren, Sierra and Ryder Scallion; Mikayla and Riley Tilley; William Taylor; Oliver and Sarah Smith. Mom worked for Robert Simpson’s and The Bay in Halifax for many years. She looked forward to the days out to the hairdresser. Mom was a ferocious reader of many authors and plots, collecting a large library of books she read and re-read. She often stated that one of her essential food groups was chocolate, and it should be consumed daily. The Detroit Red Wings was her team and her idol was Gordie Howe – she met and chatted briefly with the legend in Halifax. After Dad’s passing in 1984, she went and lived with her daughter, Gloria until her dementia and physical capacities led to Alzheimer’s. Her care was then placed in the wonderful hands of the compassionate and caring staff at White Hills Nursing Home. We, the family, at the end of this long journey and great novel of our mother’s life, wish to thank the staff at White Hills, Beaver Lodge and Dr. David Clarke for their undying loyalty and outstanding care and interaction they had with Mom. Mom always felt safe and loved while there. We thank you! Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. A Celebration of Life Service was held November 24 in St. George’s Anglican Church, Dutch Settlement, Rev. Canon David Fletcher officiated, assisted by Rev. Edwin Ebsary. Interment of ashes beside her true love followed. Donations in memory of Henri may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Henri may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com

At Peace – The sun sets over a green valley,

Flowers draw, petals close,

And mountains seem to stretch their tawny peaks,

As if preparing for a good night’s sleep.

How beautiful, how tender is that rest everlasting, The end of earthly strife and pain.