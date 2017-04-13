WILSON, Edith Florence – Age 91, Enfield, passed away quietly surrounded by family at the Magnolia Continuing Care Home on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017. She leaves this world to be reunited with the only man she ever truly loved, Stuart Wilson, who predeceased her in 1973. Mum was born at the old Dalhousie Inn in Enfield on July 29, 1925 to parents, Frederick Leo and Jean Frances (Thompson) MacDonnell. Our Mother grew up in Enfield and in 1941 she met her future husband who had recently moved here from Shubenacadie. They dated and following a three year separation while Dad served overseas, they married on August 7th, 1946. The following year they built the family home in the village of Enfield that Mum lived in for 68 years. Family was everything to our Mother and nothing gave her more joy than to see us come to visit or to have a family gathering, of which we had many over the years. She was a traditional and very loving grandmother. Mum enjoyed baking and our family was only too happy to be the recipients of her homemade bread throughout the years and her mincemeat pies at Christmas. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing quilt tops and teddy bears. Mum also dabbled in drawing and water paints and loved to reminisce about her young life when she grew up on the farm on Grant Road, Enfield. She is survived by her daughters, Maureen Tidgwell, Oakfield; Annette (Doug) Crawford, Belnan; Sheila (Steve) Bianchi, Elmsdale; Beverly (Terry) White, Gore; sons, Douglas (Vivian) Enfield; Jim (Kathy), Enfield, and David (Eileen), Belnan; one sister, Frances Ferguson, Enfield; brother-in-law, Ray Greenough, Sudbury, Ont.; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Our Mother was predeceased by sisters, Margaret Ellen “Nellie” Greenough and Lorraine Shirley Garden and son-in-law, James William Tidgwell. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home. A funeral Mass to celebrate our Mother’s life was held April 11 in Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church, Enfield. Father Michael Walsh officiated. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Corridor Community Options for Adults (CCOA) or the Alzheimer’s Society. A special thanks to the Nurses and staff at the Magnolia Continuing Care Community for the care and dignity they gave to our Mother during her stay there. Their kindness and support meant the world to our Mother and also to her family. They made it her “Home”, not just a place where she lived. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Florence may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com

There is a link death cannot sever,

Love and remembrance last forever