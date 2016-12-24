EAST HANTS: A local group in East Hants is asking council to invest in the local communities’ future by putting more money into after school programming.

East Hants Youth Links is a volunteer based, not for profit organization, dedicated to providing activities for youth in the corridor area, targeting students mostly grade six to 12.

They provide a variety of free opportunities to the communities youth from after school activities Wednesdays at Riverside Education Centre, to cooking classes at the Atlantic Superstore, to free skates and swims. The program has been growing and changing since its inception in 2013 when it was merely an idea. With activities officially being offered in 2015, the organization has now seen participation from about 1000 youth across East Hants.

They are asking council to consider them for the Community Partnership Fund to help with maintaining their current programming, as well as expanding.

The Community Partnership Fund was developed to provide funding to non-profit, community based organizations that are socially inclusive or a service to the municipal community via multi-year seed funding to help deserving organizations get off the ground.

Youth Links has set up a founding sponsor campaign to assist with the costs of insurance, the cost of hiring full time staff to oversee day-to-day activities, and other various operational costs. The seed money would be used to further grow and develop the programming.

Another issue Youth Links face is a lack of a proper, consistent location to run more programs from. Ideally, they would like to have a space with access to a gymnasium, but securing a location has proven difficult.

Kate Friars, Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture said a classroom or community space such as a church would be their best bet. Despite planning of the new pool and community centre being underway, Friars doesn’t see this as a potential option for after school programs, “Dry space in preliminary work and design is very limited,” she said, “Certainly with the new space we would be willing to look at various youth type programs to supplement weekend activities, I don’t think we’ll have that kind of square footage available.”

Councils concerns around providing the requested $18,000 revolve around the inclusiveness of the program, as much of it is focused within the Corridor, but organizers assured council that expanding to become more inclusive would be possible over the next three to five years with the proper funding to expand the programming while maintaining the idea of free access.

Council will consider the issue during the time they discuss the upcoming 2017/2018 budget.