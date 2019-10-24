Police nab dangerous driver in Kennetcook after hit-and-run in parking lot

KENNETCOOK:. A 39-year-old Kennetcook man has been charged with several offences following a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a coffee shop on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 22, in Kennetcook.

In a release, East Hants District RCMP say they responded to a call of a hit and run collision at approximately 4:35 p.m. at a coffee shop on Hwy. 354 in Kennetcook.

“The caller stated she was parked at the coffee shop and someone witnessed a man driving a van hit her vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke with N.S. RCMP. “The owner of the vehicle that was struck got into her car and followed the van up the highway.”

She called police to tell them the van was involved in a collision on Hwy. 354. Someone was towing him out of the ditch and was allowing him to proceed. He left the area and pulled into another driveway further up the road.

“The woman whose car was hit took photos of the van and stated the driver was staggering when he exited the vehicle,” said Cpl. Clarke. “Police identified the driver with information from witnesses. “

RCMP officers went to the address where the complainant had last seen the suspect and found the driver.

“He was showing signs of drug impairment and was arrested for impaired driving,” said Cpl. Clarke. “The vehicle had no insurance, was not registered, and the driver did not have a valid driver’s licence.”

Cpl. Clarke said police served the driver tickets for those offences, and also one for Failing to Remain at the Scene of a Collision. His vehicle was towed and he agreed to a test administered by a Drug Recognition Expert.

He is also facing charges of Operating a Conveyance while Impaired by a Drug and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The man was held until he was sober then released. He is scheduled to attend Shubenacadie Provincial Court on December 16.

The investigation is ongoing.