UPDATED: RCMP confirm suspect comes forward in HNRH sports field damage

KENNETCOOK: A young Kennetcook-area man has turned himself into the RCMP in connection with driving over the sports field at Hants North Rural High in Kennetcook on the weekend of Oct. 19-20.

Following social media posts by residents of the community and media coverage of the incident, RCMP said the man—who they did not name—voluntarily went in to East Hants RCMP.

“He took responsibility for the damage at Hants North Rural High School in Kennetcook,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, N.S. RCMP spokeswoman said in an email on Oct. 29. ” We appreciate everyone who spread the word and helped make this happen.”

The damage was estimated at $1,000 and caused by someone driving a truck with large tires on the sports field. It resulted in the HNRH Flames not being able to host the district soccer championships, according to online posts.

The RCMP went to the school on October 22 when they were notified of the damage and found that someone had driven repeatedly over the soccer field. Security footage from the school was reviewed.

According to Cpl. Clarke, she said from her understanding the incident will be dealt with through the Restorative Justice process.