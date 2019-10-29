BEAVER, Harley Wilfred -age 85 of Elmsdale, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro on October 26, 2019. Born in Lantz, he was a son of the late Aubrey and Annie (Logan) Beaver.

Harley was a prankster who enjoyed a good laugh. He was an extremely hard worker and an excellent dancer, especially at “The Imperial Dance Palace” in Nine Mile River. He was a creative problem solver. Harley was a well liked and respected man with many friends. He was a well-known welding craftsman. He enjoyed darts and cards. Due to his stature and personality, Harley had many nicknames. Harley had an insatiable curiosity about people and life. Faced with many health challenges, Harley had a reserve of strength that was remarkable. Harley was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Doreen; his children, Cathy (George) Turner, Mike (Belinda), Marjorie (Peter) Ashley, Norm (Carlene); grandchildren, Matthew, Jenna, Morgan, Logan, Josh, Meaghan, Jillian, Nathan; one great granddaughter, Peyton; many nieces and nephews; daughter in law, Sandi.

He was predeceased by his son, Joe; three brothers and one sister.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held 2pm Friday, November 1 in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2. Shubenacadie, Rev. Kim Curlett officiating. A reception will follow in the funeral home hospitality area. Interment at a later date.

Many thanks to the VON, Dr. Bruce Montgomery and Lynn, and the staff at Colchester East Hants Health Centre.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s Society, Diabetes Association and Canadian Cancer Society.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Harley may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com

“Had Welder, Did Travel”