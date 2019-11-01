Blazers, Pickrem hand Jr Pens pair of losses

LANTZ: A five-goal third period and strong goaltending from Jonathan Pickrem lifted the Sackville Blazers past the East Hants Junior Penguins to open a three game week stretch for the Pens.

At Sackville Arena on Oct. 21, Sackville trailed 5-2 entering the final period of play before their offence erupted in the 7-5 victory.

Five different goalscorers found the back of the net for East Hants. Max Turner with a goal and an assist; Dylan Evans; Gavin McCready; Griffin Radford; and Bruen Fisher scored. Connor Goodick had two assists.

Brent Walters turned away 36 of 42 shots he faced, while Pickrem made 40 of 45 stops.

Sackville Blazers goalie—and Fall River product Jonathyan Pickrem—high fives teammates after a goal against the host East Hants Junior Penguins in an Oct. 25 game in Lantz. Pickrem had family and friends from East Hants at the game cheering him on. (Healey photo)

Against Sackville on home ice Oct. 25 in Lantz, after East Hants opened the scoping, Sackville rattled off four unanswered goals en route to the 5-3 win at the East Hants Sportspelx in Lantz.

Parker Boland; Quinn MacDonald; and Chris Lanthier each tallied single markers in the loss. Newly acquired Cody Burghardt; AJ Guildford; Max Turner; Gavin McCready each had a helper apiece.

Brent Walters stopped 28 of 33 pucks in the loss, the second of three on the week of NJSHL play. Pickrem turned away 35 of 38 shots shot on him.

In a rare Sunday matinee, the Glace Bay Miners came to town and weren’t messing around scoring five time in the final 6:27 of the first period en route to a 9-3 victory over East Hants.

Daniel Morley had four goals and Dylan Morley had two goals apiece for the winners as they turned the red light on six times between them behind Pens goalies Brent Walters and Jaiden Debruyn.

Kris Jansen and Connor Goodick each had a goal and an assist in the loss by the Pens; while Tyler Randall had a goal in his first game back after an early season injury sidelined him.

East Hants Penguin Griffin Radford (no. 3) falls to the ice as he is tripped up with no penalty called on the play trying to make a pass during a NSJHL game against the Sackville Blazers on Oct. 25 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Sackville won the game 5-3. (Healey photo)

Gavin McCready had two assists. Griffin Radford and Cody Burghardt each had an assist.

Walters stopped seven of 11 shots before being replaced by Debruyn late in the first; he stopped 16 of 21 the rest of the way.

Off the ice, the Pens and Brookfield Elks made a trade. East Hants sent the 2020 – 2021 rights to Duncan Smith and future consideration to the Elks. In return, they received Cody Burghardt.

East Hants is home Nov. 8 when they host Liverpool. Game time is 7:30 p.m.