East Hants community facilities receive $33k in provincial grant funding

HARDWOOD LANDS: Three community recreation facilities in East Hants were among the 39 province-wide to be announced as recipients through the Community Facilities Improvement Program.

A total of $910,985 will be invested in projects across the province this year through the program.

The Hardwood Lands Community Centre will receive $11,040 to replace their roof; the Tenecape Copmmunity Club will look to do upgrades to windows and siding and were approved for $5,643; while the East Hants Historical Society receives $17,186. They plan to do upgrades including repairs to foundation supports; sub-floor and restoration exterior wall; and window flashings.

The announcement took place in Musquodoboit Harbour where their Heritage Society was announced as receiving $31,356 for repairs to the wooden decking platform of the Musquodoboit Harbour Railway Museum.

“Through our culture action plan, we are working to improve existing cultural and community facilities across Nova Scotia,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine in a release. “We want to ensure communities have safe and comfortable spaces that foster community pride and build stronger connections.”

John Verlinden, president, Musquodoboit Harbour Heritage Society, said they may be a small community museum, but inside the walls beats the heart of the community.

“With support from the Community Facilities Improvement Program, we can maintain the building and undertake projects that enhance our presentation,” he said. “This will allow us to celebrate our past and take full advantage of providing hope for future development.”