Fire departments host Restart A Heart events

LANTZ: Kara Heukshorst of Milford learns how to do CPR and use the AED defibrillator from Lantz firefighter Kory Orchard during World Restart A Heart day, held Oct. 16.

Lantz fire, along with departments in Enfield; Elmsdale; and Nine Mile River took part in the event, hosting a demonstration for residents of how to use a defib and perform CPR.

The planning is already started to make next year’s event bigger and better.

(Healey photos)

Laura Mather (third from left) from EHS was busy helping get things setup last night, Oct. 16 at area volunteer fire departments for World Restart A Heart Day. Here, she finishes dropping things off to Lantz Fire.

(Healey photo)