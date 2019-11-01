HERH Tigers start season strong

LANTZ: The HERH Senior Boys’ hockey team started the season strong with two wins.

In their home opener on Oct. 26, the Tigers hosted the CEC Cougars at the East Hants Sportsplex. Tyler Payne led the Tigers in scoring, adding two goals in the 3-2 over CEC. Caden Leonardo added the other marker.

The Tigers also took on the North Nova Gryphons in Trenton the night before. Leonardo, along with Caleb Barkhouse and Taner Mombourquette all lit the lamp for the Milford-based team.

The next home game will see the Tigers host the North Nova Gryphons at the Sportsplex on Nov. 16, puck drop at 7:30 p.m.