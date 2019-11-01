NMR Trails, Family Resource centre recipients of RONA funding

NINE MILE RIVER: Two non-profit organizations received almost $4,000 of the $1.2 million raised through a national campaign by Lowe’s Canada (RONA).

The Nine Mile River Trails Association earned $2,919 from RONA Bedford Place Mall in the 2019 Heroes Campaign put on at Lowe’s Canada/RONA stores across Canada. The East Hants Family Resource Centre was the recipient of $1,074.23 from RONA Elmsdale.

Hope for Wildlife was tops among the six Nova Scotia charities who benefited from the RONA stores generosity, receiving $4,068.35 in support. Their store was the RONA Dartmouth (Harbour) location.

In total more than $1.2 million was collected and will assist 245 community organizations across the country fulfill their mission or carry out a specific project.

From September 1-30, some 270 Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores in the country raised funds to help a non-profit organization or public school of their choice—heroes in their communities—fulfill its mission or carry out a specific project.

Lowe’s Canada has matched 50 per cent of all donations, up to a maximum of $2,000 per store. In Nova Scotia, six local organizations will collectively receive over $12,000.

“The Lowe’s Canada Heroes Campaign’s success goes beyond the sums presented,” said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development in an Oct. 16 release. “It lies in our employees’ and customers’ high level of engagement towards helping those who play a positive role in their communities.”

In Canada, over 15 partner organizations will be receiving more than $10,000.

“Again this year, our stores have organized an array of fundraising activities to maximize the amount provided to their Hero organization,” added Lamoureux. “In addition, several employees will further support their chosen cause by taking part, on their personal time, in volunteer activities over the next year.”