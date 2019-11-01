Rangers have winning weekend on home ice

LANTZ: Mitch Wagner led the way with three goals and one assist for the Rangers big win over The Novas on Oct. 26.

The Rangers won 8-3 at the home game, played at the East Hants Sportsplex.

Connor Lloyd also had a big role in the day, adding four assists. Other goal scorers included Devon Francis with two goals and an assist, while Ryland Skerry, Sam LeDrew and Jake Todd all added single markers.

Goalie Russ Decoste has a great game between the pipes, stopping 32 of 35 shots he faced.

The Rangers also played on Oct. 27, with another high scoring game, winning over the Dartmouth Whalers 5-4.

Gavin Ives and Skerry both added two goals apiece, while Jacob Sanford added the single marker for the Rangers.

The Rangers next home game is Nov. 23 at the East Hants Sportsplex, when they will host the Truro Bearcats