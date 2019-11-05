Community minded, active youth missed by family, friends, teammates

LANTZ: A local youth is gone too soon after a medical emergency took the life of 15-year-old Braeden Bannister.

Bannister, a sports enthusiast from Lantz was finishing a hunting trip with his father when the emergency occurred.

The Hants East Rural High School student had recently become a junior firefighter with the Lantz Volunteer Fire Department.

“Since joining our ranks early this year, Braeden has been a very active member who took a keen interest in training and serving our community in any way possible,” the department said in a post. “Our hearts go out to his family and many friends who share in our sorrow.

“Rest easy Brother. We will take it from here.”

The son of Jeff and Angie Bannister, Braeden leaves behind a younger brother, Kevin.

Bannister was also active in the sporting community, starting minor hockey with the East Hants Minor Hockey Association at the age of 5, and also playing baseball for the Nationals.

“The Corridor Minor Baseball and East Hants Minor Hockey Community as well as the community of East Hants has suffered a tremendous and devastating loss with the untimely passing of teammate #23 Braeden Bannister,” read a post from Corridor Minor Baseball. “Braeden was a smart, whitty, polite, caring, and wonderful athlete who’s smile lit up the entire room. He was loved by everyone that had the opportunity to call him their friend.

“The East Hants Nationals want to send our sincere condolences to Jeff, Angie and Little Kevin. Please know we are all thinking of you now and in the days to come as you try to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.”

Similar condolences poured in from associations Bannister has been a part of.

“The East Hants Minor Hockey Association grieves with Jeff, Angie and Kevin. We stand behind them as a community to give them strength to get through the days and months ahead in their time of grief.”

The Grade 10 student was the youngest member of the HERH Boys’ varsity hockey team. They cancelled their game on Nov. 3 as a sign of respect. The school, also grieving from the loss is providing extra support for students.

“Our Hants East Rural High community is devastated by the loss of grade 10 student, Braeden Bannister. Our thoughts are with Braeden’s family, to whom we offer sincerest condolences,” said a post on the school’s website. “There will be extra counselling and psychological services at school for students and school community members during this time. There will also be gathering spaces for students to spend time together.”