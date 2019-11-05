Jr Pens squeeze by Colts

LANTZ: Bruen Fisher’s third period tally just past the midway mark of the final period stood as the winner as the East Hants Junior Penguins iced the Cole Harbour Colts 4-3 in NSJHL play on Nov. 1.

The Pens had come into the game on a three game losing streak after losses to Sackville twice and the Jr. Miners.

Cole Harbour got the strong start in the game with a 2-1 lead after one, before East Hants held the 3-2 advantage after 40 minutes. One of the Colts markers came on a power-play, with three seconds left in the frame.

Parker Boland of the Penguins manages to hold the puck behind the opposition net as he looks for a passing play opportunity in a game in Lantz. (Healey photo)

Parker Boland scored once and assisted on two others to lead the offence side of the game, while Griffin Radford and Max Turner each supplied single markers.

Michael Naugle chipped in two helpers for the winners. Sparkplug Tyler Randall, in his second game back from an early season injury that had sidelined him, had an assist.

AJ Guildford, Quinn MacDonald, Kris Jansen, and Dyklan Evcans each contributed a single helper apiece.

(Healey photo)

Chris Malette earned the goaltending win in between the pipes, stopping 35 of 38 pucks.

East Hants was penalized 13 times in the contest, while Cole Harbour had just nine penalties called against them.

The Pens are next home Nov. 15 when they host Brookfield at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Game time is 7:30 p.m. They travel to Sackville on Nov. 18 for a date with the Blazers in a 7:30 p.m. start at Sackville Arena.

East Hants will be on the road Nov. 22 to Liverpool, but back home Nov. 24 against the Strait Pirates in the first of a home-and-home set. Game time is 3:30 p.m. They’re in Port Hawkesbury on Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

MAIN PHOTO: Chris Malette earned the goaltending win in between the pipes, stopping 35 of 38 pucks. Here, Malette makes the save as the Colts player was there licking his chops ready for a loose puck in the crease. (Healey photo)