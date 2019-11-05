Woman charged for impaired driving following collision

ELMSDALE: Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, East Hants District RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hwy. 2 and Hwy 214. An SUV was turning from Hwy. 2 onto Hwy. 214 and entered the wrong lane, striking a Jeep head-on, on Hwy. 214. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and neither was injured. Police observed signs of impairment on the driver of the SUV. She was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the detachment for a breath test. When tested, her readings were more than three times the legal limit.



Karen Mary Fewer, 50, of Lantz, is charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance, Operating a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 per cent, and two counts of Failure to Comply with a Recognizance. She was also charged under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act for Driving While Suspended. She was held in cells and taken to Truro Provincial Court today. She was remanded and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 7. The investigation is ongoing.