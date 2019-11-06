From the Fire House – October 2019 calls

ELMSDALE: Here is a look at the number of calls for local fire departments in Elmsdale; Mount Uniacke; Rawdon; Shubenacadie; Stewiacke; Nine Mile River; Enfield; and Kennetcook.

For Nine Mile River Fire, they had nine calls, led by three mutual aid requests and three medical assists. They were also paged for one stand by request; one tree on a power line; and one investigation call.

Chief Tyler Dauphinee wanted to remind all East Hants residents to clean out their chimney/heating appliances with the colder season coming upon us.

Elmsdale Fire attended to 29 calls during the 31 days of October, with medical assists leading the way at 11. They also had 10 motor vehicle collisions; four fire calls; two alarm activations; one stand by request; and one power line fire.

Firefighters in Stewiacke responded to 16 calls, led by 10 medical assists. They also heard “the sound of their people” for four motor vehicle collisions; one investigation call; and one mutual aid request.

For Mount Uniacke fire, they had 17 calls, led by 12 medical assists. They also were paged out to two motor vehicle collisions; two mutual aid requests; and one vehicle fire.

Enfield firefighters had 22 calls, with the tops being 11 medical assists.

Next up was seven mutual aid requests; two motor vehicle collisions; one alarm activation; and one power line fire.

Rawdon Fire responded to four calls, led by two mutual aid requests; one smoke investigation; and one vehicle fire.

For Shubenacadie Fire, they were toned out for 12 calls, with mutual aid requests leading the way at seven. The firefighters were also dispatched for two medical assists; one electrical fire; one stand by request; and one vehicle fire.

Kennetcook fire responded to seven calls in the month, led by three medical assists; two structure fires; one mutual aid request; and one motor vehicle collision.

There were no monthly stats provided by press time from Lantz Fire or Noel Fire.