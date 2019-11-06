Hurricane Dorian damage delays pool opening

ELMSDALE: It will be next year before the new swimming pool for East Hants will open its doors.

The Municipality of East Hants has received confirmation from Bird Construction that the East Hants Aquatic Centre will not be ready to open to the public in early December 2019 as initially planned. The aquatic centre will now open for limited activities toward the end of January with full programming expected to begin in early February 2020.

The construction timeline has been extended mainly due to impacts from Hurricane Dorian which damaged some equipment in the aquatic centre. The damaged equipment needed to be replaced and the delivery of new equipment has delayed the completion.

The delayed opening will have no financial impact as the project to construct the new aquatic centre continues to remain on budget.

In the coming weeks, residents will see the completion of the exterior of the building including the finishing of siding, the addition of a sign on the Highway 102 side, landscaping work and the pouring of the splash pad. Finishing work on the interior of the building is ongoing.

The Milford Pool will now close permanently on December 22, 2019. Watch for news this week about special programming at the Milford Pool for the first few weeks of December. Membership rates for the new aquatic centre will be available in the coming weeks.