Kidney named to Canada’s U17 hockey roster

BATHURST, N.B.: Riley Kidney feels honoured to get the chance to pull on the Canadian Maple Leaf jersey at the World Under-17 Hockey championships, being held in Medicine Hat, Alta. and Swift Current, Sk., held Nov. 2-9.

The 16-year-old Acadie-Btahurst Titan forward has six points in nine games in his rookie campaign with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League club. He is one of 65 players that will compete among three Canadian teams at the U17s.

“It’s an honour representing Canada,” said Kidney, an Enfield product. “I’m excited to get things started and hoping to bring back gold.”

He said it’s been a dream of his to don the Canadian colours.

“It’s amazing,” he said about being selected to the team. “It was always a dream of mine to play for Canada and play against other countries from around the world.”

Other teams competing include USA; Czech Rep.; Canada Black; Sweden; Finland; Canada Red; and Russia.

Kidney said he is going there just hoping to help the team win.

In two games so far, he has one goal and one assist for Canada White.

“I just hope to become a better player after this tournament and learn a lot of new things,” said Kidney in response to being asked what he hopes to learn from the experience.