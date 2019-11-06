SPCA grateful for Elmsdale PetValu customer support

ELMSDALE: The generosity of East Hants residents has allowed the Colchester SPCA to feed the mouths of hungry animals in its care to the tune of $1200-plus.

At Elmsdale PetValu on Oct. 31, the SPCA’s Amber Lynds was on hand to take part in a five minute shopping spree where she could grab as much product off the shelves at the store in the Elmsdale Mall as she could. This comes after customers supported the store’s Thanks 4 Giving campaign to the tune of $1219.50 in donations.

The donations are on top of the almost $1,300 worth of product purchased by customers and then donated, placing it in a cage in the entryway of the store.

At Elmsdale PetValu on Oct. 31, the SPCA’s Amber Lynds was on hand to take part in a five minute shopping spree where she could grab as much product off the shelves at the store in the Elmsdale Mall as she could. This comes after customers supported the store’s Thanks 4 Giving campaign to the tune of $1219.50 in donations. Also pictured is Ashley Martin, store manager. (Healey photo)

Ashley Martin is the store manager at the Elmsdale PetValu. She explained what support for the campaign means. She pushed the cart and timed Lynds as she filled it with items to ring in up to the donated amount of $1,219.50.

“A lot of our customers usually just adopt the cats that come here for adoption, we have a really nice following on social media,” said Martin. “The community is really supportive.”

She said it was really remarkable what the community and customers did over the past 31 days of October.

Lynds agreed it was like an early Christmas gift.

“It truly is,” she said. “It’s greatly appreciated by us all, and to have such a great partnership with the Elmsdale Pet Valu is great. It helps us continue to do what we’re doing.”

She had no idea it was going to be a shopping spree like, so she didn’t really have any game plan.

“I just shoved as much as I could in the cart, I knew we needed certain things,” said Lynds.

Elmsdale PetValu cashier Danielle Lefort; Amber Lynds with the Colchester SPCA; and PetValu store manager Ashley Martin stand next to product purchased with money donated during the store’s Thanks 4 Giving campaign held in October. (Healey photo)

What would the fur-babies tell the community if they could talk.

“I think they would say thank you and give lots of purrs of appreciation,” said Lynds.

When Lynds was done, her cart total came to $1,217.95. Then it was time to pack it in bags and put it inside the SPCA van, alongside the goodies from the cage.

It may have been an empty van coming down, but Lynds was heading back to Truro well-stocked with a full van of food for the four-legged fur-balls they look after.