10,000 Villages once again coming to Enfield

ENFIELD: Its coming, weekend after Remembrance Day as always, our 23rd annual Ten Thousand Villages fair trade!

From Friday, Nov. 15 to Saturday, Nov. 16, The Harvester’s Ministry and Corridor Community will host a TTV Festival Sale, featuring handcrafted home décor and gifts made by fairly paid artisans in more than 30 countries.

The event provides an opportunity for people to invest in the world from right here in our community.

Purchases made during the sale invest in the lives of skilled artisans in Africa, Asia and Latin America, who receive a fair price for their work.

For 21 years, we have partners with Ten Thousand Villages, the oldest and largest fair trade retailer in North America.

A non-profit organization, Ten Thousand Villages approaches business in a different way: they create an international marketplace where the well-being of artisans in developing countries is just as important as that of their North American customers.

Ten Thousand Villages creates opportunities for artisans in developing countries to earn an income by bringing their products and stories to our markets through long term relationships.

The Enfield Fair Trade Festival Sale will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Enfield Volunteer Fire Dept. Hall, 273 Highway #2, (across from Enfield Esso).

A staff of dedicated volunteers from Enfield and community will help to make this annual event a success.If interested you can contact me to volunteer.

Come start/share your Christmas Spirit with us, local entertainment throughout sale and refreshments too!