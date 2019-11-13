Walkin’ and Rollin’ to better senior fitness

LANTZ: One year of laps for the Walk and Roll group put on by the Senior’s Clinic has created huge health benefits for seniors in our communities.

The group meets Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. at the walking track at the East Hants Sportsplex.

“We’re up to usually about 20 regular walkers every Tuesday morning, it’s been wonderful,” said organizer John Gatto.

“We track every lap, and then at the end of the year we give them a certificate with how many laps they’ve done.”

If participants come four times they get a tee-shirt with walk and roll on it.

But, Gatto says there is absolutely no cost or registration.

“They don’t have to come every week, no need to call before you come, just show up,” he said. “It’s a good social hour, but exercise is really our goal. Our focus is more on frail people, who really can’t walk much.”

Seniors of all abilities are welcome, and the club has four walkers available, and half of them are always on hand.

“We have six walkers, we bring four here and we leave two here all the time so if members want to walk through the week, they just have to go to reception and ask,” he said.

Gatto praised the sportsplex for their commitment to the health of local seniors.

“The sportsplex has been really good to us, they don’t charge us anything,” he said. “It’s really community support that keeps it going.”

Those interested are encouraged to come to the East Hants Sportsplex on Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. and walk and roll.

MAIN PHOTO: Group organizers and participants pose in their Walk and Roll gear at the East Hants Sportsplex. Pictured is organizer John Gatto, Dorothy Pelley, Becky Langille, Sharon Armstrong, and Verna Pointer.

(Cameron photo)