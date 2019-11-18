Christmas traditions fill community of Maitland

MAITLAND: The historic Village of Maitland sits on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, just an hour from Halifax and a half hour from Truro. This charming collection of historic homes and friendly neighbors offers the perfect setting for a festive day trip to get you in the spirit of the season.

The annual Maitland Christmas Festival takes place Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 21 to 24 and is jam packed with something for everyone.

The festival opens on Thursday with a gathering at the Maitland Fire Hall, in the heart of the village at 7 p.m. Enjoy and evening of food and local entertainment, a visit from Santa, topped off with an outdoor tree lighting. Admission is free and

everyone is welcome.

Throughout the rest of the weekend visitors will fi nd plenty to do. From visiting shops for handmade gifts to enjoying some live theatre and everything in

between. Festival hours will be Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

A festival highlight each year is the Christmas Craft and Artisan Showat Gallery 215 where visitors will discover unique, locally made décor, gifts,art and more.

Artisans and crafters fill this beautiful historic space with their handmade holiday treasures. Shoppers browse through baked goods, jams and pickles, paintings, greeting cards, knitting and woodwork, paper tole and felting, jewelry and so much more.

The Victorian Tea, traditionally served by the gentlemen of the community, can be found at the High Tides Community Hall, formerly the United Church hall on Church Street in Maitland.

Guests can enjoy a light lunch of sandwiches and sweet treats, coffee or tea, all for $7.

The Christmas tree stroll is located at the old Maitland Elementary School at 178 Cedar Road. Local businesses and groups contribute decorated trees. The beautiful soft scents of freshly cut greenery fill the air as view visitors stroll and enjoy treats: freeadmission.

The weekend would not be complete without a bit of live theatre. On Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. local thespians will delight you with the Christmas classic It’s A Wonderful Life.

Performed as a 1940’s live radio show, audiences can expect to laugh and maybe even cry as they find a little of the Christmas season stirring in their heart.

The play will be showing at the High Tides Arts Centre, formerly the United Church on Church Street. Tickets are only $10 and available on line through Eventbrite.

Other events in conjunction with the Maitland festival are a Wreath Sale on Friday night and Saturday all day at the Anglican Church hall, a Firehall Supper hosted by the Maitland Fire Hall Auxiliary on Saturday from 4 – 6 p.m. ($13) and several local shops and art studios will be open for visitors.

Full details are available online at Facebook.com/ MaitlandChristmasFestival or call 902- 956-0821.