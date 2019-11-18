East Hants man dies in Colchester County collision

UPPER BROOKSIDE: An 80-year-old man from East Hants has died after a single-vehicle collision on the morning of Nov. 17 in Upper Brookside, Colchester County.

In a release, N.S. RCMP say they’re investigating the fatal collision, which occurred at approximately 9 a.m.

Police say a truck carrying two adults left Hwy 104, entered the ditch and collided with a tree.

The occupants, a 70-year-old woman who was the driver and an 80-year-old man, both from East Hants, were transported to hospital. The man was later pronounced deceased.

The female has since been transported to the QEII Hospital in Halifax for further non-life threatening medical treatment.

Valley Kemptown Fire Department also responded.

The investigation is ongoing by Bible Hill RCMP.