UPDATED:McCulloch found.

UPDATED Nov. 27, RCMP have confirmed that Jodi Lea McCulloch has been located and is safe.

SHUBENACADIE: Forty-two-year-old Jodi Lea McCulloch has not been seen hear from since November 19. Police and her family are concerned for her safety. Jodi Lea McCulloch is described as a white female, 5-foot-3, 125 lbs with hazel eyes and short brown hair. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jodi Lea McCulloch is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.