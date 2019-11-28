Detour planned for Lantz Interchange, bridge replacement work until 2021

LANTZ: Motorists are being warned of an upcoming detour that will last until mid-summer 2021 as part of the construction around the Lantz Interchange.

Marla MacInnis, spokeswoman for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, provided the news to The Weekly Press so that local residents could be informed.

”As part of ongoing construction for the new Lantz Interchange and Connector Road, a temporary detour will be in place on Highway 102 around Exit 8 (Elmsdale) beginning in early December,” said MacInnis. “This detour is required to facilitate the replacement of the Nine Mile River bridges, both northbound and southbound.”

She said to minimize the disruption to the travelling public, TIR has built a temporary detour road and structure adjacent to Highway 102 just north of Exit 8.

The detour will have a reduced speed limit of 80 km/h, from 110 km/h which may cause minimal delays for the travelling public.

She gave a timeline of the work and an expected opening timeframe for the Lantz Interchange.

“The detour is expected to be in place until mid-summer 2021,” said MacInnis. “The Lantz Interchange and Connector Road is expected to be complete and officially open to traffic by the fall of 2021.”