Hand-me-downs no more!

MILFORD: The HERH female hockey team has been wearing jerseys passed on from the boys’ hockey team in the recent past.

Coach Rick Patey thought it was time to change that, and sent out a sponsorship letter. AA Munro insurance answered the call and sponsored the team with a roster full of new jerseys.

Patey kept it as a surprise for the girls to find in their dressing room on Nov. 25, before a team practice.

No more holes or numbers made out of hockey tape for these girls!

Here they are pictured with a Representative from AA Munro.

(Cameron photo)