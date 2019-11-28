Higgins finishes AUS cross country season strong

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: Fourth year runner Madalyn Higgins led the Acadia Axewomen cross country team to a fourth place finish in the team standings at the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) championship, held last month.

Higgins, of the Middle Musquodoboit area, finished seventh among stiff competition in a time of 31:22.00, which was good enough to earn her a place as an AUS All-Star.

Meanwhile, the Axewomen cross country t team was just three points shy of third place. The championship women’s race was 8km as opposed to the standard 6km race.

Teammates Jessica Armstrong and Nicole Skinner finished twelfth and thirteenth respectively, with times of 32:15.00 and 32:16.00. Higgins, Armstrong and Skinner all qualified for the U SPORTS championship hosted by Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont.

“Considering we didn’t race any 8 kms before the AUS, Acadia did very well. I believe after racing today and changing some strategy we would get closer to silver medal,” noted head coach Ralph Williams.

Higgins was also the recipient of the AUS Student-Athlete Community Service Award.