Mombourquette solid, Bearcats take bite out of Rangers

LANTZ: Lisa Mombourquette continues to have the number for The Rangers.

The Lantz product was solid between the pipes on Nov. 23 as her Truro Bearcats defeated The Rangers 4-3 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Mombourquette made several big saves, but none more than two breakaways in the third period.

She also thwarted a good scoring opportunity off a shot from Connor Lloyd after he broke free of a defender and got in close with a shot.

Players from The Rangers and Truro Bearcats battle for the puck off a faceoff in Lantz on Nov. 23.

Lloyd managed to be one of the three goal scorers to beat Mombourquette. Sam LeDrew and Jake Todd had the other goals for the home side.

Gavin Ives and LeDrew had assists in the game.

Kieran Sears led the Bearcats with two goals. Aiden Tucker had a goal and two assists, while a single tally came from Aidan McBurnie.

Isaac Lawson of the Carrolls Corner area is also a Bearcat. The defeceman with the club did not find the scoresheet.

Lisa Mombourquette. (Healey photo)

Will Roach suffered the loss in goal, surrendering all four goals on 23 shots in 34:44 of work. He was replaced by Russ Decoste with 15 minutes left. Decoste stopped all six shots he faced in1 3:02 of action.

In action Nov. 24 at the East Hants Sportsplex, the Joneljim Cougars doubled up the Rangers on the backs of two goals from Blake Snow.

For the Rangers, Gavin Ives and Connor Lloyd scored in the loss.

Russ Decoste allowed four goals on 22 shots.

MAIN PHOTO: Connor Lloyd of the Rangers breaks in on Lantz goalie Lisa Mombourquette of the Bearcats with a scoring opportunity. Mombourquette made the nice save to keep it 4-2 at the time. Truro won the game 4-3. (Healey photo)