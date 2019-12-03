UPDATED: HERH dismissed early due to threat

MILFORD: Students and staff at Hants East Rural High School were dismissed early on Dec. 3, after a potential safety threat at the Milford-based school.

Shortly after noon, students were moved to the neighbouring East Hants Swimming Pool, and were bused from there.

Jennifer Rodgers with the Chignecto Central Regional for Education, said while not much can be disclosed at this time, she can confirm all students and staff were safely dismissed.

“The school administration are working closely with the RCMP, as they investigate the school,” she said. “We did early dismissal, all the students and staff went to an off site location and they did a dismissal from that off site location.”

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau confirmed they were investigating threats made at HERH, but could offer no additional details at this time.

“At 11:45 a.m. this morning, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of threats at a school on Hwy 2 in Milford. Police are on scene and the investigation is ongoing,” she said.

We will provide more updates as they become available.