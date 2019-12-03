Shooters fast pitch league undergoing overhaul for 2020 season

SHUBENACADIE: The five-team Shooters Bar and Grill Fast Pitch League is going to undergo some changes for the coming 2020 season, chief among them they will have one less team.

The White Rock Rockies, the league’s defending champions for the past three years, announced they will not compete any further, ceasing operations earlier this fall. This will put those players on their roster into a league dispersal draft , set for Jan. 12 at Enfield-based Shooters. The order for the draft is as follows: 1. Halifax Pepperjacks; 2. Shubie Lions; 3. Brookfield Elks; 4. Prodigy Red Sox. The Colchester Royals U23 squad is the league’s fifth team.

The Elks have already taken advantage of the Rockies closing up shop, with ace pitcher Justin Schofield joining the team for the coming season. The league’s fifth team is the Colchester Royals U23 squad.

Executive with the league are looking at making the league more a senior-calibre league with the hope of having an intermediate league down the road.

The changes are also aimed at giving the next generation of fastpitch players an opportunity to play the game in their own backyard.

The Shooters league is looking at adding to its current schedule by possibly playing twice per week, but that depends on the availability of local fields.