Two dump trucks involved in Monday collision in Lantz

LANTZ: Halifax District RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened on the morning of Dec. 2 on Dutch Settlement Rd. in Lantz.

At 9:35 a.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a collision involving two dump trucks.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one truck was stopped and then pulled out in front of another truck that was going straight through the intersection.

The driver of the truck that was stopped was not injured. The other driver was taken to hospital via EHS with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Dutch Settlement Rd. was closed for several hours but has since been re-opened.

Station 40 Dutch Settlement, Station 38 Middle Musquodoboit, and Elmsdale Fire responded to the call.

MAIN PHOTO: One of the seriously damaged dump trucks from Elmsdale Landscaping is seen. (Nathan Coleman photo)