UPDATED: Threat at HERH deemed “not credible”; investigation continuing

MILFORD: A report of a threat that saw students and staff evacuate Hants East Rural High School shortly before noon on Dec. 3 was found not to be credible, police said. The threat led to the early dismissal of students by bus.

Shortly after noon, students at the Milford-based school were moved to the neighbouring East Hants Swimming Pool, and were bused from there.

In an email on Dec. 4, Lisa Croteau, spokeswoman with Halifax District RCMP, said that police cleared the school and the threat was found not to be credible. She did not indicate what type of threat the call was.

She said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Classes resumed at the school as usual on Dec. 4.

On Dec. 3, Jennifer Rodgers, spokeswoman with the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE), said while not much can be disclosed at this time, she can confirm all students and staff were safely dismissed.

“The school administration are working closely with the RCMP, as they investigate the school,” she said. “We did early dismissal, all the students and staff went to an off site location and they did a dismissal from that off site location.”

Croteau confirmed they were investigating threats made at HERH, but could offer no additional details at this time.

RCMP finished up and left the scene shortly before 4 p.m.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 3, Hants East Rural High posted an update on their Facebook page to the school and community at large.

“Our school property has been cleared for any students who need to go and pick up their vehicles,” the post said. “Your cooperation today did not go unnoticed. Great job HERH. Our students are amazing.”