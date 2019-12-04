Keeping food on the shelves at Shumilacke Food Bank

Milford Tim Hortons presents $14,104.25 from Smile Cookie sales

SHUBENACADIE: The Shumilacke Food Bank now has a little wiggle room if something comes up, thanks to generous East Hants residents and the Smile Cookie campaign at the Milford Tim Hortons.

On Nov. 22, Jayme Newcombe, manager and Jamie Fillmore, a representative from the store, presented a cheque for $14,104.25 to the Shumilacke Food Bank, showing once again that the store hits way above its weight. The money was raised from the sale of 14,000-plus Smile Cookies, thanks to the support of residents and community businesses that stepped up.

“It gives us a backup if something major blows up in our face we have some funds behind us that can keep us on an even keel and keep our food levels the same as it is now,” said Faye Curry, with the Food Bank.

She’s mesmerized and overwhelmed by the community support.

“We want to thank everyone that bought or supported the campaign at the Milford Tim’s,” she said, a hint of getting choked up evident.

Some of the money donated will be used towards providing the Christmas dinners they give to clients, and they will always have a fresh supply of vegetables; eggs; and meat thanks to the money.

Newcombe said all she can do is thank the community for their continued support of “the little store that can.”

“There’s no words for what our community has come together to do to be able to present this cheque to the food bank,” she said, noting the store is just 500 square feet in size. “This has become something that is a labour of love for me. It’s not just one week a year that we’re doing.

“We’ve adopted the food bank has sort of our charity. They’re part of the family now.”

When Newcombe told Curry she was increasing her goal for money raised from the Smile Cookie campaign, and that it would be $10,000 as a goal, she was nervous that would be too much.

“I was worried she would be disappointed and they wouldn’t make it,” she said. “Little did I know her.

“I think she can accomplish anything she puts her mind too.”

She is already thinking—and planning—for the 2020 Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign. So what will the goal be?

“$15,000, that’s what we’re going to aim for,” she said with a smile.

And knowing Newcombe and her friendly, dedicated Milford staff they will knock that goal out of the park too.