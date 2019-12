MOUNT UNIACKE: The Municipality of East Hants has a new deputy warden. Councillor Michael Perry was elected deputy warden by his fellow councillors at the Nov. 27 meeting of council. for a one-year term.

Deputy Warden Perry is the councillor for District 8 – Mount Uniacke.

The Municipality thanks Councillor Pam MacInnis for her service as deputy warden over the past year.

The next meeting of Council is Dec. 18, at 7 pm. All council meetings are open to the public.