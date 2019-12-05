Celebrating employees with disabilities

ELMSDALE: Nova Scotia Works – Futureworx held a Cash Mob at the Elmsdale Sobeys on Dec. 3 in recognition of International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD).

There were cookies; a draw to win a gift card from Sobeys; and cake, all free to those coming in during a three hour span while they were setup.

Getting a photo taken in the Futureworx Instagram photo booth are Tracy Isenor, Nova Scotia Works Employment Engagement Specialist, and Sobeys Elmsdale manager Paul Decoste.

The event is all about raising awareness of corporate social responsibility and consumer buying power in changing attitudes of hiring persons living with disabilities.

(Healey photo)