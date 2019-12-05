PHOTOS: Elmsdale lights up its Christmas tree

ELMSDALE: Kicking off the Christmas season in East Hants, the Elmsdale Beautification Society held its annual Christmas tree lighting at the Square.

With a large crowd turning out, the ladies from Keller Williams served up hot chocolate and the Christmas tunes playing, it was a joyous night.

Following the tree lighting, which wowed the crowd, there were fireworks courtesy Leno.

Reporter Pat Healey took in the tree lighting. Click here to check out his Photo Gallery.

MAIN PHOTO: Sisters Dalia, Naomi, and Simone Wood, of Elmsdale, pose for a photo next to the Christmas tree at the square in Elmsdale following the tree lighting ceremony put on by the Elmsdale Beautification Society. (Healey photo)