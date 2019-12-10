Donation ensures breakfast for DSES students all year

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: The students and staff of Dutch Settlement Elementary School were extremely excited to accept a cheque supporting their breakfast program from Fox Hollow Golf Course.

Owner, Bette Gourley, along with organizers Becky Turner and Rick Vacheresse, presented a cheque for more than $6,500 from funds raised through the Iron Man Golf Tournament held in early November. The success of the tournament lies with the dedication of the organizers of the event, Becky Turner and Rick Vacheresse and their team of volunteers.

The staff and students at Dutch Settlement Elementary School, would like to thank them for all their efforts and also extend their thanks to the teams for participating in the tournament and to the local businesses for their prize and monetary donations.

This donation will provide students with breakfast items throughout the school year.