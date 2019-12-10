From the Firehouse – November 2019 calls

SHUBENACADIE: Firefighters through the East Hants and Stewiacke regions were kept busy, with one department recording 11 calls in a four hour span during the first big snowstorm of winter.

Here is a look at what volunteer firefighters from Shubenacadie fire; Stewiacke fire; Enfield fire; Kennetcook; Noel; Mount Uniacke; Elmsdale; Lantz; and Nine Mile River fires were kept busy during the month of November.

Stewiacke fire responded to 27 calls, led by 18 medical assists. They also had three motor vehicle collisions; two mutual aid to a neighbouring department requests; two car fires; an unknown fire; and a fluids leaking call.

For firefighters with Shubenacadie, they heard their pagers go off 17 times led by five motor vehicle collisions. They also had three mutual aid requests; three power lines on fire; two structure fires; two fire alarms; one chimney fire; and one medical assist.

Enfield Fire heard the “sound of their people” 32 times, led narrowly by nine medical assists, while also being paged seven times for power lines arcing and seven mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments.

They also had five motor vehicle collision calls; three alarm activations; one flue fire; and one vehicle fire.

Enfield had 11 calls come in during a four hour span during the storm on Nov. 28, mostly related to motor vehicle collisions and Highway 102 which became gridlocked as a result of the snow.

For November, Lantz fire responded to 20 calls, led by 10 mutual aid requests from neighbouring departments. They also had six medical assists; two motor vehicle collisions, and two wires down/arcing within Lantz.

Kennetcook fire had seven calls in the 30 days of November, with that number being led by medical assists at three. They also responded for two motor vehicle collisions; one structure fire; and one chimney fire.

For Noel fire, they had five calls in the month, led by three medical assists. They also were paged for a structure fire that turned out to be a controlled burn of a shed and one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department for a motor vehicle collision.

Elmsdale Fire responded to 33 calls, led by 13 motor vehicle collisions. Medical assists followed that with 10 calls, then it was five fire calls; three power lines fire; one alarm activation and one CO alarm call.

Mount Uniacke was paged to 13 calls in November, with six power pole fires/lines down leading that tally. They also had three motor vehicle collisions; three medical assists; and one fire alarm activation.

Nine Mile River responded to 10 calls during the month, with three mutual aid request and three medical assists. They also responded to two power lines arcing, one chimney fire, and one motor vehicle collision.